Chargers' Justin Jackson: No-go for MNF
Jackson (calf) is officially inactive for Monday's game against Kansas City, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
It will be the seventh game missed in the past eight for Jackson, who just can't seem to shake the calf issue. In his stead, duties at running back shift to Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler and Troymaine Pope.
