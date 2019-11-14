Play

Jackson (calf) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Jackson has missed six of the Chargers' last seven games due to a lingering calf issue, and he wasn't able to practice in any capacity last week. Barring a quick turnaround in the week's final two practice sessions, the 23-year-old will likely remain sidelined versus the Chiefs on Monday.

