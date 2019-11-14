Chargers' Justin Jackson: No practice Thursday
Jackson (calf) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Jackson has missed six of the Chargers' last seven games due to a lingering calf issue, and he wasn't able to practice in any capacity last week. Barring a quick turnaround in the week's final two practice sessions, the 23-year-old will likely remain sidelined versus the Chiefs on Monday.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Inactive versus Raiders•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Unlikely to play in Week 10•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Absent again Tuesday•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Still dealing with calf injury•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Absent from injury report•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Won't play Week 8•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Trust your studs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...