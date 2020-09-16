Jackson (quad) won't practice Wednesday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
Though the Chargers plan to promote Darius Bradwell from their practice squad, at this stage coach Anthony Lynn isn't ruling Jackson out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. If he's out or limited this weekend, added looks behind starter Austin Ekeler would be available for Joshua Kelley.
