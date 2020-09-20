Jackson (quadriceps), who is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, isn't expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Jackson still battling the quad injury he picked up in the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Bengals, he'll likely be included among Los Angeles' inactive players Week 2. Joshua Kelly is expected to step in as the clear top backup behind starting running back Austin Ekeler, while practice-squad callup Darius Bradwell will offer additional depth at the position.