Jackson (calf) wasn't on the field in the early portion of Friday's practice, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson looks on track to go down as a non-participant in practice for the third straight day, making it highly unlikely that he suits up against the Broncos this weekend. The Chargers will unveil Jackson's official status for the contest shortly after practice concludes.

