Jackson (calf) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Jackson's trending toward his fourth straight inactive, which would make Troymaine Pope the No. 3 Charger's running back. Regardless, Jackson's opportunities on offense are going to be scarce with both Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler in the fold. He'll try to make it on the field in some capacity Thursday or Friday.

