Jackson (hamstring) was limited during Wednesday's practice.

Jackson garnered seven touches -- his highest total since Week 3 -- in Week 15's 39-10 loss to the Vikings. The second-year pro's increased usage was likely a result of the blowout nature of the game, but Jackson is also trying out for an increased role next year when Melvin Gordon is likely with another organization. This hamstring injury could throw a wrench in Jackson's plans of turning heads over the final two weeks, but he still has two more practices to elevate to full participation.

