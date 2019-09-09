Jackson carried the ball six times for 57 yards and also caught one pass on three targets for four yards in a 30-24 overtime win over the Colts on Sunday.

Jackson played just 16 snaps compared to Austin Ekeler's 48 despite the fact both backs played well. If it wasn't clear before, it should be obvious now --- both Ekeler and Jackson should have a prominent role unless and until Melvin Gordon ends his holdout, which doesn't appear likely to happen any time soon. The former clearly appears to be the lead back, with Jackson simply spelling Ekeler when needed, but the 75/25 time share could get closer to 50/50 as the season progresses in order to keep Ekeler fresh.