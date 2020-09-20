Jackson (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's Week 2 tilt against the Chiefs.
Jackson entered the day with a doubtful designation, so this news is of little surprise. The Chargers backfield will once again be helmed by Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley, the latter standing out in Week 1 with 60 rushing yards and a touchdown in his pro debut.
