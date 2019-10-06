Play

Jackson (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

With that, Troymaine Pope is in line to serve as the Chargers' No. 3 back Sunday, with Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler slated to handle the majority of the workload in the team's Week 5 backfield.

