Jackson carried the ball five times for 26 yards in Week 3 against the Texans. He also added four receptions for four yards.

Jackson posted a season-high nine touches but was still overshadowed by Austin Ekeler. While Jackson has been efficient with his touches -- he's averaging nearly eight yards per rush -- he has no clearly defined role in the offense, serving as neither the primary pass-catcher or goal-line back. That leaves his fantasy value unpredictable on a weekly basis, and mostly a handcuff option if Ekeler were to go down with injury. However, if there was a week to turn to Jackson, it could come in Week 4 as the Chargers take on the lowly Dolphins.