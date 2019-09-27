Chargers' Justin Jackson: Potential for multi-week absence
Jackson is dealing with a strained calf that may sideline him for a few weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jackson suffered the injury at Thursday's practice, which forced him to use a walking boot to move about. With Melvin Gordon currently on the commissioner's exempt list, the Chargers are left with two healthy and available running backs (Austin Ekeler and Troymaine Pope). That said, coach Anthony Lynn hasn't closed the door on Gordon suiting up as soon as Sunday at Miami, likely due to Jackson's recent health concern.
