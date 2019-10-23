Play

Jackson (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Jackson's starting off the week better than when he was a non-participant in last Wednesday's practice, and the Chargers are already forecasting the second-year pro's role when he returns. Coach Anthony Lynn revealed the team will "definitely" have a role for Jackson in the offense when he returns. However, that's likely to be a minimal role considering Jackson averaged just eight touches per game before Melvin Gordon returned from his contract holdout.

