Jackson (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Jackson looks to have put San Diego's bye to good use and recovered from his lingering calf injury. Barring any setbacks, expect Jackson to play his usual depth role behind Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler during Sunday's tilt against the Broncos.

