The Chargers signed Jackson to the active roster Monday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson joined the Chargers' practice squad on Sept. 4 after being waived by the team during final roster cuts. To make room for Jackson, Los Angeles waived third-string running back Detrez Newsome. A 2018 seventh-round draft pick, Jackson will join Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler in backfield.

