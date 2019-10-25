Jackson (calf) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The 23-year-old was a limited practice participant all week and has a chance of returning to action after missing the last four games. Even if healthy, Jackson is unlikely to have a significant role in the offense with Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler both good to go.

