Chargers' Justin Jackson: Questionable for Week 8
Jackson (calf) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
The 23-year-old was a limited practice participant all week and has a chance of returning to action after missing the last four games. Even if healthy, Jackson is unlikely to have a significant role in the offense with Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler both good to go.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 TE Preview: Stream Brate
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 8 at tight end, including a surprising...
-
Week 8 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 8 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...