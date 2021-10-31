Jackson (quadriceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Jackson was playing as a backup to Austin Ekeler, so his involvement on offense wasn't very high to begin with -- meaning not many fantasy rosters should be affected in case Jackson doesn't return to action. Expect Larry Rountree to replace the former Northwestern standout.
