Jackson played 13 of the Chargers' 71 offensive snaps and finished with one carry for four yards and three receptions for 22 yards in Sunday's 41-28 divisional-round loss to the Patriots.

Jackson trailed Melvin Gordon (35) and Austin Ekeler (25) in terms of offensive snaps but tied Gordon for the lead among the trio in total yardage. That wasn't a particularly noteworthy accomplishment on a day in which the Patriots' 35-7 halftime advantage forced the Chargers to abandon the run early, resulting in fewer touches than normal for Gordon. With both Gordon and Ekeler under contract through next season, Jackson will be locked in as the clear No. 3 option on the depth chart.