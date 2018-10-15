Chargers' Justin Jackson: Records first carries of professional career
Jackson carried the ball three times for four yards and also caught one pass for eight yards in the 38-14 win over the Browns on Sunday.
Jackson saw his first work of the 2018 season as the Chargers boasted a double-digit advantage well into the fourth quarter. The rookie has been active in each of the past two games, but has mainly played on special teams.
