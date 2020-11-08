Jackson (knee) returned to Sunday's game versus the Raiders, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Jackson departed in the first quarter before recording a touch, but now that's he back he'll mix in with Joshua Kelley and Kalen Ballage out of the Chargers' backfield.
