Jackson carried the ball 17 times for 89 yards in Week 8 against the Broncos. He added three receptions for 53 yards.

Jackson accounted for 17 of the Chargers' 38 total rushing attempts, regaining his role in the backfield after getting only 10 touches in Week 7. He made the most of his opportunities, recording a reception of 34 yards and breaking off runs of 22 and 18 yards. Austin Ekeler (hamstring) is still without a timetable to return, meaning Jackson could be in for a heavy workload once again in Week 9 against the Raiders.