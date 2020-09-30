Jackson (quad) practiced fully Wednesday.
Jackson is thus on track to return to action Sunday against the Buccaneers, but it remains to be seen how much work he'll see in Week 4, given that Austin Ekeler and 2020 fourth-rounder Joshua Kelley are also in the Chargers' backfield mix.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Sidelined again Week 3•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Draws doubtful tag•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Still not practicing•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Out as expected Week 2•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Not in line to play Week 2•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Doubtful after missing practice•