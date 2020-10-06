Jackson rushed eight times for 13 yards and brought in two targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers.

It was a rough return for Jackson who missed the previous two games due to a quad injury. It's unclear whether he struggled because of the difficult matchup or simply as a byproduct of working back into game shape, but the third-year pro will have to be a factor with Austin Ekeler (hamstring) shelved for the next four-to-six weeks according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Joshua Kelley, who totaled 33 yards on 12 touches, figures to be the first man up, but considering the Chargers heavily feature a running-back tandem, it's clear Jackson will play a critical role. Fantasy managers should monitor the status of injured offensive lineman Bryan Bulaga (back) and Trai Turner (groin), but with a number of enticing fantasy matchups ahead and some guaranteed playing time, Jackson could be an intriguing fantasy option moving forward.