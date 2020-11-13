Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Miami.
Jackson lasted just two snaps before he was removed from a Week 9 loss to the Raiders due to an unspecified knee injury. Unable to practice at all this week, he'll be sidelined officially for the first time since Week 3, allowing Joshua Kelley, Troymaine Pope (neck) and Kalen Ballage to man the Chargers backfield.
