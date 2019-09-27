Play

Jackson (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest at Miami.

Jackson was tacked onto the injury report Thursday with a calf issue and seen with a walking boot Friday. While the severity of the injury is unknown, he may have missed his last chance to produce with Melvin Gordon unlikely to suit up as well this weekend. The Chargers will go with Austin Ekeler and Troymaine Pope out of the backfield Week 4.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories