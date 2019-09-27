Chargers' Justin Jackson: Ruled out for Week 4
Jackson (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest at Miami.
Jackson was tacked onto the injury report Thursday with a calf issue and seen with a walking boot Friday. While the severity of the injury is unknown, he may have missed his last chance to produce with Melvin Gordon unlikely to suit up as well this weekend. The Chargers will go with Austin Ekeler and Troymaine Pope out of the backfield Week 4.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: In a walking boot•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Added to injury report•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: To be impacted by Gordon's return•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Playing second fiddle•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Breaks another long run•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Only plays 16 snaps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Michel a sit?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...
-
Week 4 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 4 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...