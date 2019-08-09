Jackson carried the ball five times for 22 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 17-13 preseason loss to the Cardinals.

Austin Ekeler saw the majority of the first-team work, but Jackson did bulldoze his way for a touchdown to begin the second quarter so it's fair to suggest both running backs were featured prominently in the opening exhibition game of the season. The Chargers are expected to employ a two-headed combo of Ekeler and Jackson in the event Melvin Gordon's holdout continues into the regular season, with both running backs likely to receive their fair share of carries and targets. The latter point is important considering it was presumed Ekeler would act as the nominal third-down back, but head coach Anthony Lynn has repeatedly praised Jackson's abilities as a receiver out of the backfield throughout training camp. Including the postseason, Jackson piled together 19 receptions and 138 receiving yards in the final seven games of his rookie season despite playing 22 or fewer offensive snaps in all but one of those contests.