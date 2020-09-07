Head coach Anthony Lynn said Jackson (toe) has been running and will be "fine" for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

It sounds like Jackson will be at practice Wednesday in at least a limited capacity and should be working at full speed by the end of the week. He's missed more than a week of practice, which is detrimental since he's competing with Joshua Kelley for snaps behind Austin Ekeler, but his status should be secure if he stays on the field this week. Lynn has yet to name the Chargers' No. 2 RB, but Jackson has a leg up based on experience.