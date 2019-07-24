Chargers' Justin Jackson: Should get more work in camp
Jackson stands to benefit the most after starting running back Melvin Gordon revealed Wednesday that he'll hold out during training camp until he receives a new long-term deal, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Though Austin Ekeler has typically been selected ahead of Jackson in most early fantasy drafts, there's reason to believe the Chargers may deploy a committee in the backfield in the event Gordon's contract dispute drags into the regular season. In such a scenario, Jackson might lead the charge as a first- and second-down back, a familiar role for the 2018 seventh-round draft pick, who rushed for at least 1,100 in all four of his college seasons at Northwestern. Jackson proved capable when called upon for the Chargers as a rookie, accumulating 85 total yards and a touchdown in his lone start and piling on 50 or more rushing yards in two other game. Even if Gordon's absence only lasts through training camp and the preseason, Jackson would still likely handle a greater share of the snaps in the exhibition slate than Ekeler, who has an extra year of NFL experience and thus probably won't require as many reps in advance of Week 1.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Little competition added•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Ranks third in backfield usage•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Active in passing game Saturday•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Headed for reserve role•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Totals 85 yards and scores•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Added work on tap with Gordon out•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy: Gordon's holdout, Julio's foot
As Melvin Gordon starts making Fantasy drafters sweat, Julio Jones' foot gives reason for concern...
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...
-
Heath Cummings Breakouts 2.0
Jameis Winston and Dalvin Cook have shown top-12 upside, and Heath Cummings says they'll do...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Breakouts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about breakouts, giving their favorites, some...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Target Winston
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...