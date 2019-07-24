Jackson stands to benefit the most after starting running back Melvin Gordon revealed Wednesday that he'll hold out during training camp until he receives a new long-term deal, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Though Austin Ekeler has typically been selected ahead of Jackson in most early fantasy drafts, there's reason to believe the Chargers may deploy a committee in the backfield in the event Gordon's contract dispute drags into the regular season. In such a scenario, Jackson might lead the charge as a first- and second-down back, a familiar role for the 2018 seventh-round draft pick, who rushed for at least 1,100 in all four of his college seasons at Northwestern. Jackson proved capable when called upon for the Chargers as a rookie, accumulating 85 total yards and a touchdown in his lone start and piling on 50 or more rushing yards in two other game. Even if Gordon's absence only lasts through training camp and the preseason, Jackson would still likely handle a greater share of the snaps in the exhibition slate than Ekeler, who has an extra year of NFL experience and thus probably won't require as many reps in advance of Week 1.