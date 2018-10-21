Chargers' Justin Jackson: Should have enhanced role in London
Jackson is expected to take on an elevated role in the team's offensive game plan Sunday against the Titans in London with Melvin Gordon (hamstring) inactive for the contest, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
Jackson, a seventh-round rookie out of Northwestern, drew the first offensive snaps of his career in last week's blowout win over the Browns, finishing with four yards on three carries while adding an eight-yard reception. Since that work game in garbage time, it's probably unrealistic to expect Anthony Lynn to lean heavily on Jackson with Gordon out, especially with one a high-quality replacement option on hand in Austin Ekeler. Even with Gordon starting each of the Chargers' first six games, Ekeler has made a major impact with 263 yards on 41 carries while adding another 207 yards and three touchdowns on 14 receptions. Ekeler's efficiency in both the running and passing games likely set him up for a three-down workload in Week 7, presumably leaving Jackson in line to only enter the contest primarily when Ekeler requires a breather.
