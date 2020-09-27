Jackson (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Panthers.
Jackson has yet to practice since injuring his quadriceps Week 1, missing two outings in the process. With Austin Ekeler leading the Chargers' ground game, Joshua Kelley will be the alternative option for RB snaps with Jackson out of the lineup.
