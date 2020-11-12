Jackson (knee) remained sidelined at practice Thursday.
We'll circle back on Jackson's status Friday, but if he ends up ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, look for some combo of Troymaine Pope, Joshua Kelley and Kalen Ballage to share the Chargers' Week 10 carries.
