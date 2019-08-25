Jackson rushed five times for 13 yards and brought in his only target for four yards in the Chargers' 23-15 preseason loss to the Seahawks on Saturday.

Jackson saw a solid workload in anticipation of an expanded role to open the regular season. The 2018 seventh-round pick will serve as Austin Ekeler's backup if Melvin Gordon is unavailable for the regular-season opener due to his contract holdout as expected, meaning that Saturday's touches may well have been Jackson's last of the preseason.