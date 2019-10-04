Chargers' Justin Jackson: Status doubtful
Jackson (calf) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Broncos.
If the doubtful designation wasn't enough of a red flag, Jackson hasn't been able to practice all week. Not surprisingly, it seems as if the second-year back will miss his second consecutive game. Troymaine Pope, who saw significant time last week against the Dolphins, figures to be the Chargers' No. 3 back Sunday, with Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler expected to handle the majority of the load in the backfield, particularly with the former expected to make his official debut following a three-game holdout to begin the campaign.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Not in line to practice•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Potential for multi-week absence•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Ruled out for Week 4•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: In a walking boot•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Added to injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 5 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Updated Streamers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end, including an...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...