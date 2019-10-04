Play

Jackson (calf) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Broncos.

If the doubtful designation wasn't enough of a red flag, Jackson hasn't been able to practice all week. Not surprisingly, it seems as if the second-year back will miss his second consecutive game. Troymaine Pope, who saw significant time last week against the Dolphins, figures to be the Chargers' No. 3 back Sunday, with Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler expected to handle the majority of the load in the backfield, particularly with the former expected to make his official debut following a three-game holdout to begin the campaign.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories