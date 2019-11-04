Play

Jackson (calf) was estimated to be a non-participant on Monday's injury report.

Jackson missed five games with the calf injury before Sunday's win over the Packers, but he appears to be still dealing with the injury after rushing twice for seven yards and catching his lone target for seven yards. The 23-year-old will likely need to progress to limited participation by Wednesday to have a legitimate chance of suiting up Thursday at Oakland.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories