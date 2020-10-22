Jackson (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.
We'll revisit Jackson's status Friday to see if he heads into the weekend listed as questionable or free from a Week 7 injury designation. If he is able to suit up Sunday against the Jaguars, he'll continue to share the Chargers' backfield duties with Joshua Kelley.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Almost totals 100 yards•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Returns with minimal action•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Returns to full practice•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Sidelined again Week 3•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Draws doubtful tag•