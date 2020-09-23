Jackson (quadriceps) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Jackson's in danger of missing a second straight game in Week 3, as he hasn't practiced since suffering this injury in the season opener. The Northwestern product has been usurped by rookie Joshua Kelley as the No. 2 RB behind Austin Ekeler, and at this point, Ekeler and Kelley are a 1A-1B tandem in the Chargers' backfield. A quick return by Jackson likely won't change that, but he'll aim to get on the field in some capacity by the end of the week.
