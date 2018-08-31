Jackson (hamstring) took seven carries for 18 yards and didn't draw any target in Thursday's preseason finale against the 49ers.

Though he didn't do much in his first NFL appearance, Jackson at least seems to have made it through the game without aggravating his hamstring. Despite entering training camp as the favorite for the No. 3 RB job, the rookie seventh-round pick doesn't seem like a lock to make the 53-man roster. Detrez Newsome likely would be the one to benefit if the Chargers were to put Jackson on their practice squad.