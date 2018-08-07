Jackson suffered a hamstring injury during training camp which is expected to keep him off the field for an extended time, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Jackson is expected to be back healthy at some point during the preseason, but the injury squashes any bit of momentum the Northwestern product had been building in an effort to claim a spot on the 53-man roster. The untimely ailment means that undrafted rookie free agents Russell Hansbrough and Detrez Newsome will see an increase in reps, and with the No. 3 role behind Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler still wide open, either player could wiggle ahead of Jackson if he misses extended time.