Jackson (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Jaguars.
Jackson's practice reps were capped Wednesday and Thursday before logging a full session to wrap up the week. Despite the activity, the Chargers listed him as questionable. Adam Schefter of ESPN later reported that Jackson was expected to suit up Sunday, and indeed he's upheld his end of the bargain. Jackson will be working in conjunction with rookie fourth-rounder Joshua Kelley versus a Jacksonville defense that has conceded 156.8 yards from scrimmage per game and nine touchdowns to running backs in six contests this season.
