Jackson (knee) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
It'll be interesting to see where Jackson fits into a running-back equation that has gotten more complicated with the emergence of Kalen Ballage and return of Austin Ekeler (hamstring). Considering the backfield will likely run through the aforementioned names first and foremost, it's hard to envision a scenario where Jackson returns to fantasy relevancy so long as Ekeler and Ballage are healthy.
