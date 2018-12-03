Jackson rushed eight times for 63 yards and a touchdown, adding 19 more yards on his lone reception in Sunday's 33-30 win over the Steelers.

Austin Ekeler started in place of the injured Melvin Gordon (knee), opening up change-of-pace duties for Jackson. The 2018 seventh-round pick shined in limited action, ripping off multiple big gains on the ground, including an 18-yard touchdown that put the Chargers up late. Jackson is unlikely to usurp Ekeler on the depth chart after the latter had one poor game, but his strong showing should certainly give the Chargers' coaching staff confidence in turning to the rookie when Gordon is sidelined. That said, Gordon was rumored to potentially be ready for Week 14's matchup against the Bengals, but if he needs another week of rest, then Jackson should gain deep-league value based on his performance and the carry distribution Sunday.