Jackson will have a guaranteed workload Sunday in Miami, but it may not last beyond Week 4 with the imminent return of Melvin Gordon from his holdout.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Gordon is expected to report to the Chargers on Thursday. The development won't impact the running back pecking order this weekend, as Gordon won't suit up. Having said that, he seemingly will be back in the fold for a Week 5 contest against the Broncos. In the meantime, Jackson will work behind Austin Ekeler, which has so far resulted in eight touches for 51.7 yards from scrimmage per game to date.