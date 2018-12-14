Jackson carried the ball 16 times for 58 yards and a touchdown, and also caught three of his four targets for 27 yards in Thursday's 29-28 come-from-behind win over the Chiefs.

Fantasy owners can't be too disappointed with 85 total yards and a touchdown, but the rookie running back could, and quite possibly should have scored on two other occasions, most notably on an under thrown wheel route during the Chargers' final possession. While 3.6 yards per carry doesn't seem fantastic, Jackson displayed a promising amount of explosiveness, often times falling forward for a handful of additional yards. With an extra couple of days of rest, Melvin Gordon (knee) and Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion) figure to be close to returning to the field in Week 16, thus ending Jackson's brief, yet entertaining run atop the depth chart.