A previous report indicated Jackson managed to return to the field, but he played just three snaps total before being removed from the contest after injuring his knee during the first drive of the game. It'll be interesting to see what Jackson's practice status will be in the coming weeks as Kalen Ballage filled in admirable to the tune of 84 yards and a touchdown.