Jackson carried the ball two times for three yards and also tacked on an 11-yard reception in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Titans.

Jackson was expected to shoulder at least some of the load left behind with Melvin Gordon (hamstring) a late scratch for Sunday's game, but the Chargers opted to rely primarily on Austin Ekeler throughout the contest. Jackson's lone reception could have easily went for a touchdown if not for a bit of unfortunate circumstances, as the rookie running back appeared to have miles of open space in front of him on a beautifully designed screen, only for a shoe-string tackle to thwart any chance at a big play. It's a disappointing end to what figured to be Jackson's moment in the spotlight, as Gordon should have enough time to recover following the Chargers' Week 8 bye.