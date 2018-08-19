Chargers' Justin Jackson: Unable to play Saturday
Jackson (hamstring) did not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Seahawks.
Despite practicing earlier this week, Jackson's injury was evidently worrisome enough for the Chargers to keep him on the bench for a second consecutive preseason game. It's particularly jarring since Austin Ekeler (calf) and Russell Hansbrough (undisclosed) were unavailable, allowing Detrez Newsome to garner the lion's share of the carries once again. It remains to be seen if Jackson will be a full participant next week, but given the amount of time he's already missed this preseason, it will be an uphill climb to earn one of the final spots on the 53-man roster.
