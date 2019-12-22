Chargers' Justin Jackson: Unable to play Sunday
Jackson (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Jackson previously missed eight games due to a calf injury, and now he'll miss another after sustaining a hamstring strain. The second-year running back takes a backseat to Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler anyway, but Jackson has been productive this year with 28 tushes for 189 yards -- 6.8 yards per carry. Troymaine Pope could see an increase in usage while Jackson is out.
