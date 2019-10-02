Chargers' Justin Jackson: Unable to practice Wednesday
Jackson (calf) did not practice Wednesday.
Jackson is nursing a strained calf suffered during last Thursday's practice. While he's yet to resume participating in practice, it's a positive sign that Jackson has managed to shed his walking boot, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. With Melvin Gordon having returned to the Chargers and Austin Ekeler healthy, Jackson's presumed multi-week absence won't be a huge blow to the team's offense.
