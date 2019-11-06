Jackson (calf) missed Wednesday's practice and is doubtful to play Thursday against Oakland.

At this point, after three straight days with no practice reps, all signs point to Jackson missing Thursday's game versus the Raiders. Barring a crazy turn of events, the 23-year-old tailback will sit for a sixth time in seven weeks.

