Chargers' Justin Jackson: Unlikely to play Monday
Jackson (calf) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against the Chiefs.
It's likely to be Jackson's seventh absence in the last eight games as he can't seem to shake the calf injury. Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler figure to handle backfield duties for the Chargers, per usual.
